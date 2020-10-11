Vanderbilt remains winless following 41-7 loss to South Carolina

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and No. 3 Georgia bounced back from Tennessee's goal-line stand on the final play of the first half, dominating the final 30 minutes to beat the 14th-ranked Volunteers 44-21 Saturday.

The Bulldogs (3-0) knocked off a ranked Southeastern Conference team for the second week in a row, shaking off a a 21-17 deficit to completely wipe out the Volunteers over the final two quarters.