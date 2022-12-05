NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright has entered the transfer portal, according to a post on social media.

“To my teammates, it has been a pleasure,” Wright wrote in his post. “We have been through tough times, and it was our love for one another that kept us together. I wish you all nothing but the best.”

The junior quarterback passed for 974 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions and ran for 517 yards with five scores.

Leading rusher Ray Davis also entered the portal. Davis, who was fourth in the SEC with 1,042 rushing yards, transferred to Vandy from Temple. The Commodores were 5-7 this season, 2-6 in the SEC.

Davis said in a post on social media, “I want to thank Vanderbilt for taking a chance on me in 2020 and allowing me to represent this program at the highest level. With that being said, after many conversations with my family and support group, I will be entering into the NCAA transfer portal as a Graduate Transfer.”

