NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mike Wright always knew he wanted to be a quarterback.

“I started playing football when I was five years old,” said Wright. “So from the get go, I was the quarterback. I just fell in love with the position right around 10-years-old and never looked back.”

What he didn’t know then is that he would lead Vanderbilt to it’s first conference win in three seasons.

“It was almost emotional just for our team. We’ve had a streak going on and so I was really just excited for the seniors who have been here for the entirety of that streak.”

“A lot of emotion running through, smiles everywhere, and it was just a sight to see it will be something that we always remember.”

Wright started his junior season accounting for 10 touchdowns in the Commodores first two games. His six scores against Elon were the most ever by a Vanderbilt quarterback.

“My job is easy, and I tell people this all the time. My job is just to get the ball and playmakers hands and just control our offense. And so I have great guys around me. I have a great O-line.”

When you asked Wright’s teammates to describe him in one word, that word is ‘positive.’ Even after he was benched in week three to freshman quarterback AJ Swann, the joy he has for the game never wavered.

“I’m the captain of this team, so my job is to do everything possible to help our team win. And I believe in putting the guys out there that the coaches believe are going to give us the best chance to win. So if that’s [me], if that’s AJ, if that’s somebody that we got to pick up from off the street, if our coaches believe that he’s going to give us the best chance to win, I’m all for it and make sure that I help and do everything possible to make sure that he’s ready to go.”

On Saturday against then 24th ranked Kentucky, that guy was him, completing 12 of 23 passes for 184 yards and touchdown in the Dores’ 24-21 win. Wright threw one interception, but also rushed for another 126 yards and a score, snapping a 26-game skid against SEC opponents.

When reflecting on the seven games he wasn’t named the starter, he said it was important for him to look within himself.

“Not everybody can help you and not everybody’s going to feel sorry for you. So, you just kind of have to figure it out on your own a little bit. It’s a learning curve. I mean, that’s just life. So, just lean on the people that you know are in your corner and just stay in positive.”

The Commodores host Florida Saturday, it’s still unclear whether or not Wright will get the start.