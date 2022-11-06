NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team opens the regular season Monday night against Memphis, the first meeting between these two programs in 17 years.

Not only will this be a showdown against two former NBA stars in Jerry Stackhouse and Penny Hardaway, but the Memphis Tigers have a few familiar faces now on their roster this season.

Keonte Kennedy was committed to Stackhouse and the Commodores before eventually signing to Hardaway in the spring. Kennedy will potentially start at shooting guard Monday night.

The Commodores also played SMU last season where Kendric Davis put up 21 points, 5 assists in the Mustangs 84-72 win over Vanderbilt. Davis committed to the Tigers in April and will likely be their starting point guard.

“We know that [Davis is] a big talent in a small package similar to how we see Ezra [Manjon],” said Stackhouse. “Of course, a lot of excitement about what we’re building and how we how we’ve built it. And just think there’s some familiarity with this group now. It’s good when you’ve got guys on your roster that our fans get to relate to and identify, too.”

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Memorial Gymnasium.