Vanderbilt pounds Bulldogs 8-2 in Game 1 of World Series Finals

Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter (22) celebrates with teammate pitcher Nick Maldonado (29) after defeating Mississippi State in Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Vanderbilt gave Jack Leiter a big early lead and went on to an 8-2 victory over Mississippi State in Game 1 of the College World Series finals to move within a win of a second straight national championship.

The Commodores scored seven runs off Christian MacLeod and Chase Patrick in the first inning Monday night.

McLeod struggled for a second straight CWS start and got only two outs in the bottom half.

CJ Rodriguez made it a 3-1 Vanderbilt lead with a two run single. Isaiah Thomas followed that up with an RBI double to make it a 4-1 Commodore lead. Jayson Gonzalez put the game out of reach blasting his 9th home run of the season, the 3-run shot made it 7-1 Vanderbilt and that was plenty for Leiter.

Leiter allowed two runs and three hits and struck out eight in six innings.

