Vanderbilt pounds Bulldogs 8-2 in Game 1 of World Series Finals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Vanderbilt gave Jack Leiter a big early lead and went on to an 8-2 victory over Mississippi State in Game 1 of the College World Series finals to move within a win of a second straight national championship.
The Commodores scored seven runs off Christian MacLeod and Chase Patrick in the first inning Monday night.
McLeod struggled for a second straight CWS start and got only two outs in the bottom half.
CJ Rodriguez made it a 3-1 Vanderbilt lead with a two run single. Isaiah Thomas followed that up with an RBI double to make it a 4-1 Commodore lead. Jayson Gonzalez put the game out of reach blasting his 9th home run of the season, the 3-run shot made it 7-1 Vanderbilt and that was plenty for Leiter.
Leiter allowed two runs and three hits and struck out eight in six innings.