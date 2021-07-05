Vanderbilt pitching duo tabbed unanimous All-Americans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Despite the season ending, the recognition keeps coming for the 2021 College World Series runner-up.

Four Commodores received All-America honors including two unanimous selections.

The lethal pitching duo of Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter were named unanimous first-team All-Americans. Rocker and Leiter received first-team recognition from six different college baseball publications.

Additionally, they were both named finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes Award. The duo tied for the nation lead in strikeouts, registering 176 each. Rocker lead the country in wins with 14.

Outside of the outstanding work on the bump, Freshman Enrique Bradfield Jr. was also tabbed an All-American from five publications, including first-team honors from two. The SEC Freshman of the Year finished second on the team in batting average .336 and lead the nation in stolen bases with 47 on the year.

Bradfield Jr. was also named to the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team, making him just the fourth Dore to win the award.

Finally, Junior Dominic Keegan also landed himself All-American honors. The first baseman was named to the Perfect Game All-America second team.

The four All-Americans mark the most in one season since 2019 when the Commodores had five.