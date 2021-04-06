Vanderbilt parts ways with women’s basketball coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Lee announced the university has parted ways with its women’s basketball coach Stephanie White.
White compiled a 46-83 record in her five years with the program.
In an official release, Lee said this of White: “I want to thank Stephanie for her efforts over these past five years,” Lee said. “While we did not experience the results that we all hoped for, she held our student-athletes to high standards. She supported our student-athletes’ commitment to community service and welcomed alumni back to the program.
“I also want to thank Stephanie, her staff and our student-athletes for navigating the challenges of the past year. As I continued my evaluation of the program, I ultimately concluded that change is needed at this time. I wish Stephanie and her family the best.”
The university says a national search for the next head coach will begin immediately.