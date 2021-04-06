Vanderbilt parts ways with women’s basketball coach

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vanderbilt head coach Stephanie White watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Lee announced the university has parted ways with its women’s basketball coach Stephanie White.

White compiled a 46-83 record in her five years with the program.

In an official release, Lee said this of White: “I want to thank Stephanie for her efforts over these past five years,” Lee said. “While we did not experience the results that we all hoped for, she held our student-athletes to high standards. She supported our student-athletes’ commitment to community service and welcomed alumni back to the program.

“I also want to thank Stephanie, her staff and our student-athletes for navigating the challenges of the past year. As I continued my evaluation of the program, I ultimately concluded that change is needed at this time. I wish Stephanie and her family the best.”

The university says a national search for the next head coach will begin immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss