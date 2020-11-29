Vanderbilt parts ways with head football coach Derek Mason

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason walks the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Vanderbilt 24-7. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Derek Mason’s tenure as Vanderbilt’s head football coach is over after 6-plus seasons.

Vanderbilt announced Sunday afternoon it had parted ways with the head coach and promoted offensive coordinator Todd Fitch to interim head coach to finish the season.

In a statement on twitter Mason wrote, “It is with gratitude I have that I have served as the head football coach at Vanderbilt, a world class institution for the past seven years.”

Mason leaves the Commodores at 0-8 this season and 27-54 overall with an 0-2 record in bowl games.

“On behalf of the entire Vanderbilt community, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Coach Mason for his many years of dedication and service leading our football program,” Lee said. “Derek cares deeply about the student-athletes under his charge. His tenure at Vanderbilt will be remembered for his steadfast commitment to our student-athletes, not only on the field, but in the classroom and as young people.”

Mason became Vanderbilt’s 28th head coach in 2014, coming to Nashville after serving as Stanford’s associate head coach and defense coordinator.