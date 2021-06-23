Vanderbilt outfielder Bradfield Jr. named to Gold Glove team

Vanderbilt’s Enrique Bradfield Jr. smiles while rounding the bases after being batted in with a home run by Carter Young in the seventh inning against Arizona during a baseball game in the College World Series Saturday, June 19, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/Vanderbilt Athletics)- Vanderbilt freshman outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. has been named for the 2021 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Gold Glove Team, announced by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods on Wednesday.

Bradfield becomes the fourth player in program history to earn the honor. Jeren Kendall took home the award in 2017, Sonny Gray received the honor in 2011, followed by Vince Conde in 2014.

The Florida native was already named the 2021 SEC Freshman of the Year. He was also named to the All-SEC first team, SEC All-Defensive Team and recevied Freshman All-SEC honors.

The Gold Glove teams were first recognized in 2007 and are presented to the top defensive players from each division of collegiate and high school baseball.

Vanderbilt returns to action this evening in the College World Series, facing Stanford in an elimination game. The two teams are set for a 6 p.m. matchup, airing live on ESPN.