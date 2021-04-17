Vanderbilt Offense Shines in Black & Gold Spring Game

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- There was a good crowd on hand for Vanderbilt’s annual Black & Gold Spring Game on Saturday. After a dominate performance by the defense in the two previous scrimmages, it was the offense that set the tone and never let up, winning 68-30.

Earlier in the week, first year head coach Clark Lea told the media that he was using this offense vs. defense format because there were too many injuries on offense, but that didn’t seem to matter. There were solid performances by the running backs, wide receivers and Lea was especially happy with what he saw from the quarterbacks; Ken Seals, Mike Wright and Jeremy Moussa.

“I was pleased with all three. I felt at times that all three showed the ability to moved the ball. Mike (Wright) obviously made some plays with his legs. I was glad to see Moussa score a touchdown, that was awesome and I think they would’ve played another game if they could’ve. It’s the right attitude, and it’s a healthy competition,” said Lea.

And while Seals has a good shot at winning the starting job, Lea anticipates the competition to heat up even more during fall camp.

And as good as the offense looked, Vandy’s defense struggled, but Lea said he isn’t extremely worried about, it considering the play menu was pulled back a bit.

“I would’ve like to have seen better responses by the defense at times, but sometimes the context can hold them back too. I think the defense had a good spring, we can learn from things that we can sure up,” added Lea.

Vanderbilt will now look to the offseason before the start of fall camp in August. The Commodores open the 2021 season by welcoming East Tennessee State on Sept. 4.