Vanderbilt mourns loss of Osia Lewis

Vanderbilt assistant football coach Osia Lewis’s long battle with cancer ended with his passing Sunday morning at 57-years old.

Lewis was the Dores senior defensive analyst and is survived by his wife, Darlene and his two children Marvin and Kiana.

Lewis stepped away from full-time coaching in 2017, moving into a role as senior defensive assistant and special consultant to head coach Derek Mason. He joined Mason’s Vanderbilt staff as senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach in 2016.

Lewis brought extensive experience to Vanderbilt coaching in 10 bowl games with teams from the Pac-12, Big Ten, Conference USA and Mountain West.

A native of Tucson, Arizona, Lewis was a team captain and honorable mention All-America at Oregon State. Lewis was All-Pac 10 and named the Beavers’ most inspirational player. He continued his playing career professionally in the Canadian Football League and in the Arena Football League.

Lewis earned a bachelor’s in social science education from Oregon State in 1986. He also completed a master’s in education from Oregon State in 1989.