Vanderbilt hosts Florida, looking to end SEC losing streak

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse watches his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020. Kentucky won 71-62. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The last time Vanderbilt basketball won a game in the SEC was on March 3, 2018 against Ole Miss. Fast forward to 2020, new head coach Jerry Stackhouse and his Commodores are hopeful they can be the team to break that long losing streak.

In fact, it almost happened earlier this week when the Dores nearly took down #13 Kentucky on the road. They couldn’t hold on in the end falling to the Wildcats 71-62, but they did take some positives away from the loss.

“We definitely came out strong, we’ve been working on that in practice. Coach Stackhouse has talked a lot about coming out and hitting the team in the mouth first instead of waiting to get hit in the mouth,” said freshman forward Dylan Disu.

There aren’t too many veteran players on this current Vandy roster, so Stackhouse has been busy trying to develop these guys at the collegiate level.

“We’ve been growing all year, not just in the last three games. We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well in three or four games before that and we’re still discovering some new roles and things we have to do,” said Stackhouse.

One player who has made big strides is Junior guard Saban Lee. Stackhouse emphasizing that he is starting to figure things out more as the Commodores primary scorer. Now it’s all about getting more players to come out with energy to start games.

“As a group, we’ve had one or two guys do it but now we need to do it more as a group, and I think we will,” added Stackhouse.

The Commodores are 0-7 in the conference but instead of the ‘outside noise’ being a distraction, Stackhouse is keeping his team focused and has no doubt that they will continue to fight.

“I told everyone, two weeks ago I had sights set on being a top four team in the conference, things change but at the same time I don’t think we’re going to pack it in. We’ll continue to find new ways to play and make adjustments,” said Stackhouse.

The Commodores will be at home on Saturday night, hosting the Florida Gators. Tip set for 7:30 pm.