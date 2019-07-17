Vanderbilt hoops adds two post players

Vanderbilt basketball’s future just got a lot bigger with the addition of a pair of 6-10 forwards.

Tuesday Vanderbilt announced forward Quentin Millora-Brown is transferring from Rice and Oton Jankovic from Croatia signed a national letter of intent.

Millora-Brown will not be eligible to play until the 2020-21 season, but Jankovic will be able to play for the Commodores this fall.

Millora-Brown started 28 games as a freshman at Rice last season averaging 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He also led the team shooting 59.8 percent from the floor.

“Quentin had an impressive first season playing collegiate basketball at Rice, and we are excited to have him join the Commodore Basketball family,” said head coach Jerry Stackhouse. “He showed flashes as a freshman of becoming a major factor on the glass as a rebounder and his passing ability and basketball IQ are outstanding for a young front court player.”

Jankovic is eligible this season after spending a season at Monteverde Academy in Florida. He was ranked the 57th-best power forward nationally by 247Sports.com.