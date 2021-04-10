Vanderbilt holds second scrimmage, Lea greets fans beforehand

Nashville, TENN. (WKRN)- Vanderbilt football held its second scrimmage of the Spring on Friday, and for the first time since November 2019, the general public was allowed inside Vanderbilt Stadium to watch the Commodores in action.

But before the team started up on-field drills, first year head coach Clark Lea went into the stands, introducing himself to fans and thanking them for attending.

Lea said, “I just appreciate people showing up for us and the enthusiasm behind it. I want them to know their head coach, and for the fans that made it out, that was meaningful to me.”

The team played for about 75 minutes and because the offense is still coming together and players are learning new schemes, Coach Lea said it’s no surprise that the defense had a stronger start to the scrimmage.

“Defense is usually going to take hold a little bit sooner because there’s innately a little less execution and a little more spirit, heartbeat, enthusiasm and flying to the ball,” Lea said. “I’m really impressed with how that unit is coming together.”

Lea said the offense is a bit banged up right now, missing some players, but the Commodores’ quarterbacks continue to battle, with Sophomore Ken Seals and Junior Mike Wright taking most of the reps.

“Ken (Seals) and Mike (Wright) have a level of escapability and athleticism that they are going to be able to extend plays and help us offensively get into rhythm that way. It’s the position, and how that position goes, is how we’ll go on offense,” said Lea.

Finishing drives is something Lea believes needs more work, along with continuing to develop a level of conditioning that allows the offense to maintain pressure.

And while players had their last names on the back of their jerseys for the scrimmage, Lea still hasn’t assigned numbers. He said that won’t happen until the team earns them.

The Commodores have the rest of the weekend off before returning to practice next week on Monday. Lea is optimistic that many of the offensive players missing from Friday’s scrimmage will be ready for their Black and Gold game on April 17th.