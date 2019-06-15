Vanderbilt holds first practice in Omaha for CWS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This isn’t the Vanderbilt Commodores first trip to Omaha as a program. Head Coach Tim Corbin has taken the Vandy Boys to the College World Series three times before this trip, winning it all in 2014.

This 2019 team landed in Omaha earlier this week and they are enjoying the sights and sounds of the city before they play their first game on Sunday.

On Friday, the Dores made a visit to TD Ameritrade Park, participating in their first full practice since getting to Omaha. This is a first for everyone on Vanderbilt’s current roster, and it’s special for these players.

Infielder Ethan Paul, “Ya it was awesome, none of us have been here before. It was cool to be able to see the field for the first time and to get out there and play on it. It’s an awesome surface, so we’re all excited and ready!”

Vanderbilt outfielder and recent first-round pick in the MLB Draft, JJ Bleday was also soaking in their first practice. It’s something he’s been looking forward to since his freshman season.

“We’ve never been here, everyone in this class and that is apart of the program hasn’t been here. To come out here and show that all the hard work has paid off is rewarding. We’re able to set ourselves up for an opportunity to compete for a national championship, it’s awesome!” exclaimed Bleday.

Vanderbilt will play Louisville on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Commodores are 3-0 all-time in opening games are the College World Series.