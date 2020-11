Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Just a few days after releasing Vic Beasley, the Tennessee Titans could now be without their other outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports he's dealing with a meniscus injury.

Garafolo's source says that Clowney is could need surgery on his knee and after not practicing all week, he is unlikely to play against the Bears. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said the team will make a decision soon.