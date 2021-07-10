Vanderbilt Baseball GM Brooks Webb talks Leiter, Rocker ahead of MLB Draft

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson talks with Vanderbilt Baseball general manager Brooks Webb about the upcoming MLB Draft.

Webb shares his thoughts on the dynamic pitching duo of Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter and what they can offer at the next level.

He also explains why Vanderbilt is the best program in college baseball, currently accounting for 12 MLB players and 31 minor league players showcasing their skills across the country.

