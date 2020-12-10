Vanderbilt freshman De’Rickey Wright deals with horrible loss

Vanderbilt safety De’Rickey Wright (30) catches the ball during their game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

18-year old Vanderbilt freshman DeRickey Wright left campus last weekend to be with his mother Christina Henderson who passed away Tuesday in Gadsden, Alabama.

DeRickey was Christina’s only son and oldest child, he has three sisters ages 10,14 and 16 (Shi’Nita, Sha’Nora and Latrice).

Wright went to Vanderbilt on an athletic and academic scholarship, but he is now also the head of the household for his family.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help the family deal with funeral costs and living expenses.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/j3m97-wright-family

Henderson was only 35-years old and passed away from an aneurysm.

Wright came to Vanderbilt as a 4-star recruit and has played in four games this season..