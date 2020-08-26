Vanderbilt football team gets back to work after COVID-19 stoppage

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Vanderbilt Football returned to the practice field on Wednesday after all activities were canceled last Friday, due to a small group of players testing positive for COVID-19.

🤣🤣 Excuse me…Work out Wednesday has begun…5:45 am weights-Done! class work to Grass work…we’re back🏁

Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason tweeted Wednesday: “Excuse me … Work out Wednesday has begun … 5:45 am weights-Done! class work to Grass work … we’re back.”

Mason is thrilled to have players back on the field and felt encouraged with what he saw during practice.

“We were able to get out there, get moving and put in some work. I thought it was a focused practice. We are a little bit rusty because of the details but overall I thought it was good,” said Mason.

When it comes to addressing the COVID-19 situation, Mason said some players were a little too happy with students coming back on campus, leading to certain individuals easing up on protocols.

“You know we’re trying to be the football team that doesn’t make the same mistake twice. As long as you don’t make the same mistake twice, it’s just information. We looked at this as information and how we can get better, and I believe we’re going to get better,” added Mason.

The goal for Vanderbilt is to play football this fall and Mason stresses the only way that is going to happen is if all players hold themselves accountable.

“These guys have been truthful about everything they’ve experienced and what has transpired. This is just a good life lesson and the ability to be focused and accountable. There is going to be sacrifice in this, and wanting to play football is just going to look different in 2020.

Vanderbilt is scheduled to open the season Sept. 26 at Texas A&M.