Vanderbilt baseball will allow limited fans at games

FILE – Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker throws to a Duke batter during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Nashville, Tenn., in this Saturday, June 8, 2019, file photo. Rocker threw a no-hitter in Vanderbilt’s 3-0 victory. Vanderbilt returns most of its everyday lineup, features the top two pitchers in college baseball and won the most recent national championship. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn (Vanderbilt Athletics) — Vanderbilt will allow a limited number of fans and season ticket holders from the 2020 season to attend upcoming baseball games at Hawkins Field beginning with this weekend’s series against Illinois-Chicago.

Vanderbilt will continue to evaluate the opportunity to welcome additional season ticket holders and fans as soon as possible at games, based on the evolving conditions of the pandemic.

Tickets will be provided at no charge, and fans will be seated within the infield stands. A limited number of students will also be permitted to attend home games and will be seated in the outfield. Concessions will be available to patrons in attendance.

Season ticket holders will receive an e-mail from Vanderbilt Athletics to solicit ticket requests for that week’s games, and attendees will be selected based on a lottery system.

The decision to continue limiting attendance at athletic events is based on the advice and guidance of Vanderbilt’s public health partners, including the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and local public health officials.

As announced in February, a limited number of parents and family members of student-athletes will be permitted to attend home games at Hawkins Field.