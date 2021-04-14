Vanderbilt baseball submits bid to host NCAA Regional and Super Regional

Fans await the start of an NCAA college baseball game pitting Vanderbilt against Eastern Kentucky at Hawkins Field on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Vanderbilt baseball is one of the top teams in the country and almost every year the Commodores host games in the postseason, but there is a chance they might not be able to that this season.

At the end of March governor Bill Lee signed a bill into law that requiring students in Tennessee to compete in school sports according to their sex at birth and that has stirred up a lot of opinions, including a strong one from the NCAA.

Just this week the NCAA has commented on the transgender laws pertaining to student athletes that have or are expected to be passed in some states warning it will withhold NCAA sporting events from state that pass trans-discrimination laws.

On Wednesday, Nashville media spoke with Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin, who said that he has spoke with Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Lee, and the university has submitted a bid to host both a regional and super regional on West End.

“I spoke with Candice this morning, it wasn’t too much about the bid process, but it was about other things that had something to do with hosting. Yes, I think we’ll be able to do that (host) and I think we’d want to do that. Vanderbilt would be very supportive of hosting another regional again,” said Corbin.

As for getting any assurances from the NCAA on possibly hosting, Corbin said that has not happened, but his confidence comes from the university.

“As confident as I am personally doesn’t mean we’ll get one here. I know the biggest factor is how Vanderbilt baseball takes care of business. If we don’t do our part we’ll be going somewhere else,” added Corbin.

This will be something the university will monitor over the next few weeks, as tournament time draws near. Right now the NCAA said it will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.