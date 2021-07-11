Vanderbilt baseball stars Leiter, Rocker go 2nd, 10th overall in MLB Draft

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN/Vanderbilt Athletics)- Vanderbilt baseball have a lot to celebrate on night one of the 2021 MLB Draft, as the dynamic pitching duo of Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker goes in the top ten.

Leiter was selected second overall in the first round by the Texas Rangers, becoming the seventh Commodore in program history to be taken in the top five.

During his time at Vanderbilt, the sophomore found success over his two seasons, including a solid campaign in year two. Leiter wrapped up his sophomore season by being tabbed as an unanimous first team All-American, while being selected as a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award.

As for Leiter’s teammate and Vanderbilt standout Kumar Rocker, he was selected 10th overall by the New York Mets on Sunday night.

Rocker is the 12th top-10 overall pick in the Tim Corbin era (2003-present), a mark that is more than every other program in the SEC East combined. He is the 123rd Commodore selected and 19th first-round selection in that timeframe.

In this time at Vanderbilt, the junior thrived in his three seasons, becoming one of the most well-known pitchers in college baseball. Rocker wrapped up his sophomore season by being chosen as an unanimous first team All-American, while being selected as a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award.