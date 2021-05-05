Vanderbilt baseball permits full attendance starting May 18

Fans await the start of an NCAA college baseball game pitting Vanderbilt against Eastern Kentucky at Hawkins Field on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN/Vanderbilt Athletics) – There will be a change on West End at the end of the Month, as Vanderbilt Athletics announced it allow full attendance at Hawkins Field for the final four regular season baseball games from May 18-22.

The decision was made after Nashville’s Metro Public Health Department announced that outdoor capacity limitations will officially be lifted May 14.

Masks or face coverings must be worn at all times.

The final week of the regular season home slate includes games with Florida International (May 18) and Kentucky (May 20-22).

As for possible postseason games being played at Hawkins Field, Vanderbilt will abide by the NCAA’s postseason attendance protocols.