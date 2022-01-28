Nashville, TN (WKRN)- Playing baseball in the Southeastern Conference isn’t usually associated with 30 degree temperatures and snow, but that’s what the Vanderbilt Commodores experienced for their first official practice of the 2021-22 season.

Despite having to layer up a bit more, Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin was excited to be back on the diamond and hasn’t heard any players complaining about the cold temperatures.

“They handle it well. We’ve kind of had these type of conditions here for about a week and they haven’t said a word. You have to embrace and enjoy it,” said Corbin.

Senior Dominic Keegan is getting used to this cold weather, and preparing in it should be beneficial, considering the VandyBoys open up their season in just a few weeks at home against Oklahoma State.

“It’s been cold here almost every day that we’ve been here,” said Keegan. Usually we go to Arizona or LA right off the bat, but this year Oklahoma State is coming here so it’s going to be cold. I’d like to say that we’re used to it.”

As for what the Commodores will look like this year, Corbin said that’s still to be determined. This group is rather young with 16 freshman, but the Dores do return several players with experience at key positions. Right now, it’s all about development.

“That’s the cool thing about teams is you watch them develop by playing competition. You can see them develop on the field, but once you bring in opponents and do it day after day you start to learn more about your group,” said Corbin.

Vanderbilt will open up it’s season on February 18th, hosting Oklahoma State in a three-game series.