Vanderbilt Baseball is Officially Headed to Omaha

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The anchor is up and the Vanderbilt Baseball team is about to drop it right in the heart of Omaha, Nebraska as they will represent one of three SEC schools in the 2021 College World Series.

The defending champs from 2019 (2020 CWS was canceled due to COVID-19) exited the gates of Hawkins Field just after noon and loaded up the buses for an 11-hour trip.

“It feels like we’re helping to rejuvenate the College World Series, and in some ways, Omaha too,” said head coach Tim Corbin. “We took that trip last year and it was tough to see that city in the shape it was in due to nobody being in it.”

The Commodores (45-15) are coming off a five-game win-streak as they completed a clean sweep of all their postseason opponents thus far.

After an impressive showcase in the Nashville Super Regional against Eastern Carolina, Vanderbilt secured just one of the eight spots up for grabs in Omaha. Once the team arrives, they will have two full days of preparation ahead of them.

Vanderbilt will be the home team in the first-round, double-elimination series against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, June 19 6 p.m. CT.

“They have a lot of history…it’s fun to see some of those teams with immense backgrounds show back up again,” said Corbin.

The Commodores look to have some fun of their own as they aim for a second straight National Championship, and what could be the third in program history.