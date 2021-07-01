Vanderbilt baseball falls short of another title, still proud of overall season

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Vandy Boys returned to West End on Thursday afternoon, and while they didn’t bring home a College World Series Championship, they did bring home pride and their fans made sure they felt they love.

“We’re just thankful, thankful that they’re here for us. A lot of other fanbases wouldn’t be here because we didn’t have the outcome we wanted to, but Commodore Nation is always here for us,” said Vanderbilt outfielder Enrique Bradfield Junior.

The Dores came short of winning their third title in program history, but Vanderbilt baseball still has something to be proud of, making it to the CWS Finals more than any other program in the country. And while this past season was challenging, head coach Tim Corbin said they enjoyed every moment of it.

“The grind to get to Omaha was just as difficult as Omaha, and then when we got to Omaha. You had the highs and lows and there were no happy-mediums. Walk-offs, sadness, anger. You name it, it was kind of everything, but we took it and ran with it, but in the end it probably ended up costing us,” said Corbin.

This was the first trip to Omaha for several players, including Bradfield Jr., who said it helped the team grow.

#VandyBoys Jack Leiter and Enrique Bradfield Jr. taking time to sign autographs and talk with the fans. pic.twitter.com/rFVOjT2DmY — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) July 1, 2021

“It was humbling. It was great to be out there, spending our last days as a team together. That was the best part about it, just being around the same guys you’ve been around for awhile. We didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but we gave it a good shot. We came together as a team, and you are going to come up short sometimes,” said Bradfield Junior.

The next celebration for Vanderbilt baseball fans will be during the MLB Draft, starting on July 11th. There is where Commodore pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are expected to be Top-5 picks.