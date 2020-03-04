Live Now
Vanderbilt Athletics holding tornado relief drive Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt Athletics is joining in the efforts to help those impacted by the devastating tornadoes that ripped through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning.

Vanderbilt is hosting a donation drive Saturday morning prior to the men’s basketball game against South Carolina at Memorial Gym.

The drive will go from 8 AM until 12 PM at the McGugin Center parking lot at 2601 Jess Neely Drive in Nashville.

The university is working with the Community Resource Center to fulfill its needs which include tarps, hygiene products, bleach, trash bags, gloves, baby and toddler clothes, formula, underwear, bras, batteries and baby food.

The first 500 people to donate get a free ticket to the game that tips off at 11:30 AM.

Vanderbilt says it plans to host more relief efforts in the coming days.

