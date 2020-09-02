Vanderbilt Athletics confirms new cases of COVID-19

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Less than two weeks ago Vanderbilt football practice was cancelled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program, now there is trouble on West End again. Multiple Vandy football and soccer players have tested positive for the virus.

News 2 reached out to a Vanderbilt spokesperson and received the following statement:

We have been made aware of a small number of positive COVID-19 test results within our football and soccer programs. The results were determined through our ongoing testing procedures, which are among a number of prevention protocols we have in place to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes and our larger community.

The student-athletes that tested positive for COVID-19 have been placed in isolation per the university’s protocols. Everyone is working closely with our Public Health Command Center and other health officials to identify close contacts and ensure that they are not interacting with others on campus or in the Nashville community.

We will continue to follow our safety guidelines and implement additional measures as necessary during the programs’ activities. Vanderbilt Athletics Spokesperson

This is not great news for Derek Mason’s football team as they continue to prepare for a tough ten-game SEC schedule beginning Sept. 26 at Texas A&M.