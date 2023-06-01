NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Vanderbilt Commodores, who are coming off their SEC Tournament championship win, are learning that Hawkins Field is getting some much needed enhancements.

Head coach Tim Corbin said the work on the renovation designs begin in Spring of 2021 and are still working on some of the finishing touches. A second grandstand level, as well as new club spaces are just a few of the additions to the Hawk.

For Corbin it was all about being different and leaving a lasting impact on the fans.

“I would rather have a baseball stadium look like the Schermerhorn Theater than I would a baseball stadium just because you can go to any baseball stadium and they may be nice, but typically they look about the same,'” Corbin said at the Dores media availability Thursday. “We wanted something that was unique to us, unique to Vanderbilt, fit Vanderbilt, would make people that come here comfortable inside their seat covered area and when you walk inside of it, whether it’s Cameron Indoor Arena, you’d say, this is different and it feels different. And really that’s what we were looking for. And they did a nice job.”

Hawkins Field, which opened in 2002, is the latest athletic facility to get improvements. Vandy already announced renovations to the football stadium and Memorial Gymnasium. This is all a part of the University’s Dare to Grow campaign, set to raise $3.2 billion.

The Dores will host Eastern Illinois Friday night at 7 in the first round of the NCAA regional.