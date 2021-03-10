Vanderbilt advances in SEC Tournament

Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) shoots against Texas A&M’s Luke McGhee (31) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Scotty Pippen Jr. went 15 for 15 from the free-throw line and finished with 22 point and Vanderbilt beat Texas A&M 79-68 for the Commodores first Southeastern Conference tournament win in four years.

No. 12 seed Vanderbilt (8-15) snapped a four-game skid against the Aggies. Emanuel Miller led No. 13 seed Texas A&M (8-10) with 22 points on 11-of-16 shooting.

The rest of the Aggies combined to make 16 of 50 from the field. The Commodores, who hit 12 3-pointers and outscored the Aggies 21-7 from the foul line, play fifth-seeded Florida in Thursday’s second round.

Texas A&M scored used a 13-0 run to make it 45-all with 12 minutes to play but Myles Stute answered with a 3 and Vanderbilt led the rest of the way.