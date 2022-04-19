NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Since announcing its Vandy United campaign, Vanderbilt has announced plans for athletic facility upgrades, changed its logo and now, added a new sport.

Today, the university announced the addition of Women’s Volleyball.

It will be the university’s 17th sport and is set to begin in the 2025-26 season.

Vanderbilt originally discontinued its Volleyball program after the 1979-80 academic year.

The team will play inside Memorial Gym and will begin the search for a head coach this upcoming fall. After a study, Vanderbilt believes a 36-month timeline to implement the program is “the best chance for sustainable and competitive success, particularly in the Southeastern Conference, which will now sponsor 16 varsity volleyball programs starting in 2025 with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas,” according to the university’s official release.

Vandy United’s architectural firm Populus, will spearhead the plans to build a volleyball locker room.