(WJHL) — The University of Tennessee’s assistant coach Desmond Oliver will be named the new head men’s basketball coach at East Tennessee State University, News Channel 11’s Kenny Hawkins learned Sunday.

Oliver will replace former head coach Jason Shay, who resigned after one year on the job.

That resignation came a month after a picture of the team kneeling during the national anthem circulated on social media, receiving both support and backlash from the community and state leaders.