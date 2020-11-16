UT Martin basketball coach Anthony Stewart dies at 50

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — UT Martin basketball coach Anthony Stewart was found dead Sunday just before the start of his fifth season with the Skyhawks.

He was 50.

School officials told the Skyhawks about Stewart’s death late Sunday afternoon. Stewart had been at UT Martin since 2014, starting as associate head coach under Heath Schroyer.

The Skyhawks have won 94 games since then, the most in any six-year span since UT Martin moved to Division I. UT Martin put together three straight 20-win seasons between 2014 and 2017, a first in school history.