UT Chancellor looking forward to football season

A huge shadow of doubt was cast over the college football season over the weekend, but Monday Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman did her best to cast a ray of hope.

Plowman announced on social media she met with the Volunteer football team to talk about the coming season and asked them if they wanted to play. The answer, predictably, was yes.

Plowman went on to write about how hard this group has worked and how strict the protocols are to keep them safe. She finished with a proclamation of her intentions, “I can’t wait to see them on the field in Neyland Stadium.”

It sounds like when the SEC Presidents meet Plowman will be on board for playing football in 2020 in the shadow of Covid-19.

So far the SEC has delayed the start of practice and the start of season in an effort to buy time and learn more about the landscape before making any concrete decisions.