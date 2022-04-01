Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The United States Men’s National team learned their group for the upcoming World Cup 2022, and it certainly isn’t considered to be the toughest draw.

The USMNT joins Group B alongside England, Iran and the winner of Europe’s Path A playoff that contains Wales vs. Ukraine or Scotland.

Group B is set:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇮🇷

🇺🇸

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 or 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 or 🇺🇦 — USMNT: Qualified. (@USMNT) April 1, 2022

Walker Zimmerman, who plays for the USMNT and Nashville SC, spoke with the media after Friday’s draw.

“It’s great having the draw so quickly after qualifying, this was a great way to kind of finish that qualification process by seeing the draw,” said Zimmerman.

USA’s first opponent will be against England, the day after Thanksgiving (Friday Nov. 25). It’s an opponent that Zimmerman and his teammates are quite familiar with.

“A lot of us watch the Premier League, there is going to be familiarity there and that is an advantage knowing the opponent. The quick feedback is- you are familiar with those players and that is a good thing for us.”

The World Cup in Qatar is now 8 months away and Zimmerman said the focus for everyone on that team is to focus on the now, but stay ready for the future.

“A very exciting day now it’s shifting your focus to your club. It’s important that we don’t just sit around and take it easy for the next 8 months, we need to be in good form,” said Zimmerman.