Update: Union proposes 70-game plan to MLB

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Back and forth Major League Baseball goes. The latest from the union is a counterproposal to MLB, that includes a 70-game season and expanded playoffs in 2020 and 2021.

On Thursday, MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said: “We believe this offer represents the basis for an agreement on a resumption of play.”

A source disclosed the details of the new proposal to ESPN’s Jeff Passan:

70-game season from July 19 through Sept. 30;

Full pro-rated pay;

Spring training to begin June 26-28;

Expanded playoffs in 2020 and 2021 season;

Minimum pool for playoff shares in 2020 based on rounds played, $50 million if full playoff is staged;

50/50 split of incremental TV revenues for any additional post-season games in ’21;

Salary-advance forgiveness for all players in Tiers I-III of March agreement;

Opt-outs — full service/salary for players who are high-risk and those who live with high-risk individuals;

$10 million for social justice initiatives (funded from welfare plan);

$50 million to be transferred from joint funds (ITF) to the commissioner’s discretionary fund;

Clubs granted permission to sell advertisements/patches on uniforms in ’20 and ’21;

Enhanced housing allowances in spring training and regular season;

Universal DH in ’20 and ’21;

Parties to collaborate on broadcast enhancements;

Mutual waiver of potential grievances under the March agreement.

Former Vanderbilt Commodore and current Oakland A’s outfielder Tony Kemp told News 2’s Kayla Anderson that he doesn’t want to wait any longer, he’s ready to go.

“Lets do it, just give me baseball! I’m excited to get back on the diamond, it’s just tough getting these two parties on board, but I just want to get back to playing baseball. Hopefully they can agree to a deal soon,” said Kemp.

It looked like the two sides might come to an agreement after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced a plan on Wednesday to have a 60-game season. That would have given players their full prorated salaries, however it was shutdown with complaints that the season would be too short.

A March 26th agreement between the two sides says that even without a deal, the league has the ability to implement a season, which would likely be around 50 games. However, if this were to happen, it would probably lead to a grievance from the players.