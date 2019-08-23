UPDATE: NFL suspends Titans Lewan for four games

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 08: Taylor Lewan #77 of the Tennessee Titans looks on before a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The National Football League has officially suspended Titans tackle Taylor Lewan for the first four games of the 2019 season.

This incident all stems from Lewan violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancing substances. He did try to appeal, but was unsuccessful.

The official statement from an NFL spokesperson reads:

“Taylor Lewan of the Tennessee Titans has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Lewan is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Titans’ active roster on Monday, Sept. 30, following the team’s Week 4 game at Atlanta.”

Lewan can participate in the rest of the preseason, but starting August 31st, he can’t be around the team or the practice facility. He will miss games against the Browns, Colts, Jaguars and Falcons before being able to return on September 30th.

Lewan will be eligible to play for the first time this season on October 6 vs. Buffalo.

To note for the future, if a player fails a second test, he’ll be suspended for 10 games. Fail a third time and it’s a two-year suspension.