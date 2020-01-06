Unsung heroes in Titans upset win over Patriots

Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser, center, catches a touchdown pass against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBOROUGH, MA – The usual Titans stars showed out in the team’s upset victory in New England.

Derrick Henry broke a playoff franchise record for rushing yards with 182 on the ground, but he wasn’t the only reason they won.

Rashaan Evans got a lot of credit for two goal line stands in the second quarter, but if you check the tape, DaQuan Jones and Jeffery Simmons were right there making holes for the linebacker to make the tackle.

It takes all 46 on game day.

On offense, Henry rightfully headlined most post-game articles written about the victory, but if it weren’t for two clutch catches from Anthony Firkser, the Titans would be clearing out their lockers this week.

First, on 3rd and 10 in the first quarter, Ryan Tannehill found the tight end in the end-zone to keep their red zone offense perfect.

Then, with less than 2:54 left in the game, on 3rd and 8, Tannehill found Firkser near the sideline to convert and earn a fresh set of downs for the Titans to kill more clock.

“He just had man coverage on him and he was able to get leverage on his guy and break out there and was able to get him and Firk came up big a couple times for us first time down in the red zone with a touchdown and then that huge one on third down,” said Tannehill.

Had Firkser not caught that pass, Tom Brady would’ve had two minutes to lead the Patriots offense to the win. But, with the catch, Brady was given the ball with 15 seconds and 99 yards to go.

“Ryan put a great ball out there and all I had to do was make the catch,” said Firkser. The line held up and blocked well and yeah it depends on what defense shows up, but I mean I run every route trying to think that you’re getting the ball.”