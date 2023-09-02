NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Volunteer and University of Virginia fans broke an attendance record at Nissan Stadium at their game Saturday.

Nissan Stadium, which is the homefield of the Tennessee Titans, has a listed seating capacity of 69,143.

During the University of Tennessee game on Saturday, the announcer told the stadium that the games attendance had broken a record with 69,507 fans in attendance.

The game is the first of the season, with Tennessee taking the win over University of Virginia Cavaliers 13-49.

While the match set a new record for game attendance, it closely rivaled the concert attendance record, which was set at 73,000 in July at an Ed Sheeran concert.

The Volunteers game also nearly matched the number of fans who attended Night 1 of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert at Nissan Stadium. According to the stadium, there were only 857 more fans in attendance at that concert.

The University of Tennessee Football next game is on September 9, as the Vols take on Austin Peay the at Neyland Stadium.