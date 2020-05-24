Universities not on same page as college football faces toughest challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – College football is facing its toughest challenge right now and not everyone is on the same page.

That’s true of most sports leagues, but the college model isn’t as clean-cut as professional sports, causing more complications.

Last Wednesday, the NCAA approved schools to open up campuses for in-person voluntary workouts as early as June 1, but left it up to conferences to decide their own timelines.

Some, not all have declared a date, but even in doing so, they too ultimately left it up to individual schools. So now, its created a situation like what they have in the Big 12.

Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley said on May 14, “To bring players back on June 1 is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard.” Less than a week later, the NCAA approved just that. Then, OU’s conference, the Big 12, set their return date at June 15. Will the Sooners be a part of that? It still remains to be seen.

Over in the Big 10, some early riffs are already beginning. Two days ago, the conference approved a June 8 return, same as the SEC. However, on Sunday University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel told the Wall Street Journal the Wolverines won’t be playing football this fall until all students are back on campus and he has, “some degree of doubt as to weather there will be college athletics anywhere int he fall.”

Those are just two examples of inconsistencies between the NCAA, the Power 5 conferences and member schools, but likely many more are to come. The NCAA only set a date, so it’s up to institutions to decide how workouts are conducted, what degree of testing will be involved and so on.

It begs the question, will the NCAA also allow conferences and universities to decide for themselves whether or not to play this fall?