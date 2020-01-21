Uncertainty for 22 Titans as free agency looms

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, right, speaks with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons as players clean out their lockers Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans lost the AFC Championship NFL football game Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Monday after the season officially ends is one of the hardest days on the NFL calendar.

For the Titans, it was the day after falling one win short of a Super Bowl.

Some players said the success they were still able to achieve made it hurt less, but some said being that close and coming up short made it even tougher.

But for a hand-full of Titans, Monday brought uncertainty about the future.

Twenty-two players on the Titans roster are looking for a job. Twenty-two players are now free agents. The biggest question-marks include Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Logan Ryan, Jack Conklin and Wesley Woodyard.

This is likely the end for Marcus Mariota as a Titan, but will they choose to replace him with a new deal for Tannehill? Or maybe franchise tag him for upwards of $28 million for 2020?

The Titans front office will have a busy off-season filled with tough decisions.

The team’s 8th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft was right tackle Jack Conklin. Jon Robinson and company decided not to pick up his fifth year option. So for him, Monday was as he called it, “weird.”

“Having that uncertainty of being a free agent now, it’s a strange feeling, but that’s what comes with the game and see how everything pans out,” said Conklin. “But, I’m excited for the future.”

As for Logan Ryan, well he made Robinson’s job considerably more difficult with his play this season. After signing a 3-year $30 million dollar contract, Ryan caught zero interceptions in his first two seasons and lacked game-changing plays. In 2019, Ryan tallied 4 interceptions, 18 passes defensed and 4 and a half sacks.

“I signed up for 3 years and that’s what the Titans offered me, I took it, I moved my family down here, I gave them three years, played in every game I possibly could, played every snap with my heart and soul, and right now I’m looking for a job,” said Ryan.

As for Woodyard, not only is his future on a team in question, but he has to decide whether or not he wants to keep playing at 33 years old.

“I ain’t walking away nowhere. I’m 100% healthy, I feel good right now, I’m just going to go enjoy this off season with my family and train,” leaving no doubt Woodyard said, “Definitely coming back man I’m excited about it looking at year 13.”

Full list of free agents:

Darren Bates

Cameron Batson

Tramaine Brock

Jack Conklin

Kamalei Correa

Anthony Firkser

David Fluellen

Reggie Gilbert

Derrick Henry

Darius Jennings

Austin Johnson

Dennis Kelly

Marcus Mariota

Chris Milton

Kevin Pamphile

MyCole Pruitt

Logan Ryan

Tajae Sharpe

LeShaun Sims

Tye Smith

Ryan Tannehill

Wesley Woodyard