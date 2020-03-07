UK will be without starting point guard for Saturday’s game with Florida

Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans (0) drives on Vanderbilt’s Dylan Disu (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

GAINESVILLE, Fla (AP) – No. 6 Kentucky will be without starting point guard Ashton Hagans against Florida Saturday.

Coach John Calipari made the announcement on Twitter about an hour before tipoff.

Calipari says Hagans asked him a few days ago if he could step away for personal reasons. The coach says he supports Hagans’ decision and will look for him to play in the postseason.

Hagans and Calipari recently argued on the bench during Kentucky’s 81-73 home loss to Tennessee on Tuesday. Hagans reportedly refused to enter the game.