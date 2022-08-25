Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans wrapped up their final practice of training camp on Thursday, and there was a new face on the field.

Nashville’s own Ugo Amadi was picked up by the Titans from Philadelphia in a trade that also included a swap of late-round picks.

“My thoughts were just that I couldn’t believe it,” said Amadi. “It happened so fast.”

Amadi, who enters his fourth season in the NFL, brings some added depth in the defensive back position, and it’s a fairly comfortable transition.

He’s spent time lots of time in the offseason working out with both Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker, as they share the same trainer.

“It helps with the communication. We already have great chemistry and now we’re working together, so it will be even better,” added Amadi.

Amadi, who played his college ball for the Oregon Ducks, played high school football at Overton. And he’s not the only Bobcat now sporting the Two-Tone Blue, joining rookie safety Theo Jackson.

“You know there is always room for two Bobcats on the team, I’m glad to see him out there. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen him so it’s good,” said Jackson.

Amadi will likely play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. He could come in at safety or nickel corner, but there are no guarantees he makes the final roster. The Titans will make their final cuts next Tuesday.