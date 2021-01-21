UConn holds off Lady Vols 67-61

Tennessee’s Jordan Walker (4) shoots while defended by Connecticut’s Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) during an NCAA college basketball game in Knoxville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Evina Westbrook, who transferred from Tennessee to UConn two years ago, connected on back-to-back fourth-quarter 3-pointers to spark the No. 3 Huskies to a 67-61 victory over the No. 25 Lady Volunteers.

UConn freshman Paige Bueckers added nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Huskies (9-0).

After rolling her right ankle with just over 3 minutes left, Bueckers left the court for a minute to get her ankle taped up. She returned and hit a huge 3-pointer from the wing with 28 seconds left that gave the Huskies a 66-61 lead and sealed the win.

Rae Burrell led the Lady Vols with 18 points.

