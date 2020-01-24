UConn beats Tennessee 60-45 in first meeting in 13 years

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Murfreesboro native Crystal Dangerfield scored 14 points and No. 3 UConn used a dominant third quarter to beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 60-45 on Thursday night.

This is the first matchup in 13 years between the two teams whose rivalry dominated the sport for over a decade.

Trailing by three at the half, the Huskies scored 17 of the first 19 points in the third quarter to take a 45-33 lead on Dangerfield’s 3-pointer with 1:45 left in the period.

UConn led by 11 after three and Tennessee could get no closer in the fourth quarter. Rennia Davis scored 16 to lead the Lady Vols.

Tennessee is now 15-4 on the early season, next up LSU on Sunday.