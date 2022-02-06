Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Jack Wallace is not your average hockey player, he just so happens to represent the United State of America.

“It’s always an incredible, humbling opportunity and it’s a privilege to wear that sweater,” said Wallace.

His teammate, Brody Roybal is also proud to wear the Red, White and Blue every four years.

Roybal said, “To be able to throw on that jersey, just give you chills. You know you are representing something bigger than yourself.”

These two Paralympians are gearing up for a big trip to Beijing in just a couple weeks and will be key contributors on the U.S. Men’s Sled Hockey Team.

“We are a family through and through, and we love each other. We were are always there for each other and I think that’s what sets us apart from others,” added Roybal.

And this team is certainly in its own category, winning three consecutive gold medals, which is more than any other country in the Paralympics.

“Honestly we are going into it like we’ve gone into any other game, trying not to worry about the streak,” said Wallace. “We are just worried about doing what we need to day in and day out to get better.”

That’s always this group’s mindset. Every single athlete here is dealing with a disability, but none of them use that as a crutch, rather a teaching tool to motivate others.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to inspire the next generation of kids with disabilities. If you grow up with disabilities, you might be scared to try new things. To see athletes going over there and competing, winning medals, that’s motivation,” said Roybal.

The hope is to bring home more hardware this year, and these two are confident that they can keep Team USA’s streak alive.

“When it comes down to it, we need to work, we need to grind and get wins. We know how to do it,” said Wallace.

Team USA will finish up training in Nashville over the next two weeks. The 2022 Winter Paralympics start up March 4 in Beijing.