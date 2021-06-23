U.S. Figure Skating Championships Back In Nashville in January

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Wednesday is considered to be “National Olympic Day” and representatives for U.S. Figure Skating were in Downtown Nashville to promote the championships that will this upcoming January at Bridgestone Arena.

To stir up some excitement, fans were invited to be a part of a mini combine, trying their hand at measurable exercises that are used to train team USA skaters. And some of Nashville’s local talent was on-site to showcase their own skills.

This is the first time in 25 years that U.S Figure Skating visits the Music City, Communications Manager for the event, Marissa Pederson said even if you aren’t a fan of the sport, it’s worth checking out in-person.

“Watching figure skating live is better than watching on television because you can actually hear the ice gliding and you can see how crazy the jumps are. You also realize the athleticism and artistry that goes into it. These athletes dedicate their lives to this sport, and this is what they’ve all been waiting for four years, so you’re going to see the beginnings of possibly champions right here in Nashville,” said Pederson.

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships take place January 3-9 and the winners will make up the Olympic Team that will compete in Beijing.

All-session ticket packages are on-sale now, and single-session tickets will be available in the fall. For more information, please visit 2022uschampionships.com.