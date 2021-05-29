Tying a bow on the Preds season with Joe Rexrode

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Now a few days removed from the Predators season ending at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes, what do we think of Nashville’s 2021 season?

On one hand, the Preds clawed their way back from an 11-16-1 record to make it to the post-season and took one of the top teams in the NHL to six games including four overtime contests. On the other hand, a franchise two games away from hoisting the cup four years ago suffered its third-straight first-round exit.

So, we brought in the Athletic’s Joe Rexrode to tie a bow on Nashville’s 62-game season.