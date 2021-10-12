Ty Sambrailo retires, Brett Kern placed on COVID list

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In a surprise move, the Titans offensive line took another hit by way of retirement.

Ty Sambrailo, who the Titans relied on to take over at the left tackle position when Taylor Lewan tore his ACL in 2020, has retired according to the team.

The Colorado State alum played in 14 games for the Titans dating back to 2020. Sambrailo injured his foot late in the season and began the preseason on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Additionally, the Titans placed Brett Kern on the Reserve-COVID list. Kern has been inactive for the last two games as he works through a right groin injury.