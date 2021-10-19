Two Titans tear ACLs, done for season

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Cameron Batson (13) is helped off the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Not to be forgotten in the Titans unlikely 34-31 prime time win over the Bills on Monday night were the five players ruled out with injuries during the game.

After all the dust has settled, a day later we’re learning two players are now done for the season.

According to a report initially from Paul Kuharsky and later confirmed by multiple reports, Titans first-round rookie Caleb Farley and wide receiver Cameron Batson both tore their ACLs and will miss the rest of the season.

This is Farley’s second torn ACL in the last four years. The 22-year old has now torn each of his ACLs, suffered a back injury in 2019, had surgery on his back in March and sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

For the second-straight draft, the Titans will get little production from their first round selection.

Batson’s injury occurred on a kick return just before halftime. It was a non-contact injury just minutes after Titans Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan was carted off the field on a backboard. Lewan was evaluated for a concussion and has movement in all of his extremities.

But wait, there’s more.

Wide receiver Julio Jones was ruled out in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury and Chris Jackson left and did not return with a knee injury.